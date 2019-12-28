Two Men In Police Net For Defrauding Access Bank Manager Of N70m

Two suspected fraudsters are in police net for defrauding a bank manager of N70m.

Spokesperson for the Adamawa State Police Command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, told journalists on Saturday in Yola, the capital, that the suspects, Oluba Falaye and Abidakun Gbenga, were residents of Lagos and Ado-Ekiti respectively.

Nguroje said two accomplices of the suspects, one of whom is a local government chairman in Ekiti Dtate, were at large.

He said, "The Command received report from one Olurunfemi Michael, a manager of Access Bank Plc, Yola Branch, that on 11/12/2019, some men approached him and defrauded him of $200,000 which if converted into naira is N70m.

"Investigation led to the arrest of Oluba Falaye and Abidakun Gbenga all residents of Lagos and Ado-Ekiti.

"So far recovered are $30,400, one Lexus and Toyota Camry cars valued at N14m."