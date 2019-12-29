Police Confirm Invasion Of Edo Deputy Governor’s House

SaharaReporters had reported how hoodlums allegedly attacked the house on Saturday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 29, 2019

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the invasion of the family house of  deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu, in Jattu-Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area.

SaharaReporters had reported how hoodlums allegedly attacked the house on Saturday. 

It was learnt that one of the hoodlums, who had already scaled the fence, was caught inside the house while others ran away. 

It was gathered that a patrol team from Jattu Divisional Office responded to a distress call from family members and mobilised to the area. 

It was further gathered that five persons were arrested by the police in connection with the incident after the suspect caught inside the house mentioned his other accomplices. 

It was also learnt that the suspects had been transferred to the Area Command at Auchi for onward movement to the State Criminal Investigation Department at the command headquarters, Benin.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations officer,  Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident. 

He said, “From what I gathered from the Divisional Police Officer in Jattu, he got a distress call from the family members and moved to the area to receive the arrested suspects.”

He said upon interrogation, the suspect mentioned four other persons also arrested. 

