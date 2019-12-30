Court Jails Chinese Doctor For Editing Babies' Genes To Make Them HIV Resistant

The local government in Guangdong province said it was keeping the babies under medical observation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2019

CNN

He Jiankui, a scientist in China, who said he had created the world's first gene-edited babies, has been jailed for three years.

He was convicted of violating a government ban by carrying out his own experiments on human embryos to try to give them protection against HIV, the BBC reports.

He was globally condemned when he announced his experiments and birth of twin babies last November.

Xinhua news agency said a third baby was also born at the same time, which had not previously been confirmed.

As well as the prison sentence, the man was fined $430,000.

The court also handed lower sentences to two men, Zhang Renli and Qin Jinzhou, for conspiring with He to carry out the experiments.

A court in Shenzhen said the men had acted "in the pursuit of personal fame and gain" and had seriously "disrupted medical order", Xinhua news agency reported.

"They've crossed the bottom line of ethics in scientific research and medical ethics," the court added.
 

