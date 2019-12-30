Fire Destroys Goods Worth Millions Of Naira In Delta Timber Market

A timber market in Asaba, Delta State, located behind Chiedu Okoh Plaza along the Onitsha/Asaba Expressway has been gutted by fire.

The inferno, which started around 7:00pm on Saturday, destroyed goods worth over N100m, SaharaReporters gathered.

Speaking with our correspondent, an eyewitness, who simply identified himself as Uzoma, stated that the fire started from a cold room behind the timber market at about 7:00pm.

He said, “The fire started at about 7:00pm and was caused by electric spark from a cold room. The fire destroyed properties estimated to be over a N100m.

"Men of the Delta State and Federal Fire Service who came to the scene of the inferno brought the situation under control.”