MEND Condemns Attack On Ex-President, Jonathan's Bayelsa Home

The Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta has condemned the attack on the Otuoke, Bayelsa, home of former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan.

The incident, which happened on December 24, 2019, saw gunmen in large numbers trying to force entry into the house, leading to a shootout with some military personnel guarding the place.

One soldier was killed in the process.

In a statement on Monday, MEND through its spokesperson, Jomo Gbomo, commisirated with Jonathan over the incident, insisting that such violence had no place in social development.

The statement reads, "The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta hereby condemn the December 24, 2019 attack by gunmen near the residence of former President Goodluck Jonathan at Otuoke in Bayelsa State which left a Nigerian soldier dead and others injured.

"MEND as key stakeholders in the resolution of the Niger Delta question, no longer supports the use of force in our agitation for a better deal for our people.

"We are still committed to respecting the unilateral ceasefire declared by the group since May 30, 2015.

"We therefore received news of the attack on Goodluck Jonathan's residence with shock and disbelief given the publicly known fact of our political differences with the former President.

"On this occasion however, we express solidarity with the former President and call on relevant security agencies to leave no stone unturned in the search for the masterminds of the senseless and cowardly attack and bring them to justice."

