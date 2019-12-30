MEND Condemns Attack On Ex-President, Jonathan's Bayelsa Home

The incident, which happened on December 24, 2019, saw gunmen in large numbers trying to force entry into the house, leading to a shootout with some military personnel guarding the place.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 30, 2019

The Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta has condemned the attack on the Otuoke, Bayelsa, home of former Nigerian President, Goodluck Jonathan. 

The incident, which happened on December 24, 2019, saw gunmen in large numbers trying to force entry into the house, leading to a shootout with some military personnel guarding the place. 

One soldier was killed in the process. 

In a statement on Monday, MEND through its spokesperson, Jomo Gbomo, commisirated with Jonathan over the incident, insisting that such violence had no place in social development. 

The statement reads, "The Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta hereby condemn the December 24, 2019 attack by gunmen near the residence of former President Goodluck Jonathan at Otuoke in Bayelsa State which left a Nigerian soldier dead and others injured. See Also CRIME Gunmen Attack Ex-President Jonathan's Bayelsa Home, Kill One Soldier, Injure Another 0 Comments 6 Days Ago

"MEND as key stakeholders in the resolution of the Niger Delta question, no longer supports the use of force in our agitation for a better deal for our people. 

"We are still committed to respecting the unilateral ceasefire declared by the group since May 30, 2015. 

"We therefore received news of the attack on Goodluck Jonathan's residence with shock and disbelief given the publicly known fact of our political differences with the former President. 

"On this occasion however, we express solidarity with the former President and call on relevant security agencies to leave no stone unturned in the search for the masterminds of the senseless and cowardly attack and bring them to justice."
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Police Police Confirm Invasion Of Edo Deputy Governor’s House
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: News Of President Buhari And I Getting Married Was Aimed At Distracting Us, Humanitarian Minister, Farouq, Says While Reacting To SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education DSS Invites Campus Journalist For Publishing Content On Sowore, School Demotes Supervising Lecturer
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police, Army Prevent Armed Robbers From Escaping From Abuja Bank
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Two Men In Police Net For Defrauding Access Bank Manager Of N70m
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Igbo National Council Calls For Jalingo’s Release, Says No Offense In Demanding Accountability
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Police Police Confirm Invasion Of Edo Deputy Governor’s House
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: News Of President Buhari And I Getting Married Was Aimed At Distracting Us, Humanitarian Minister, Farouq, Says While Reacting To SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Education DSS Invites Campus Journalist For Publishing Content On Sowore, School Demotes Supervising Lecturer
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME BREAKING: Police, Army Prevent Armed Robbers From Escaping From Abuja Bank
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
ACTIVISM DSS Behind Attack On Me, Deji Adeyanju Alleges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Lagos Deputy Governor Arrests Commercial Bus Drivers
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel How Closure Of Lagos Airport Runway Contributed To Med-View Airline Incident –Report
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Two Men In Police Net For Defrauding Access Bank Manager Of N70m
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
ACTIVISM Igbo National Council Calls For Jalingo’s Release, Says No Offense In Demanding Accountability
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Economy CBN Sets 100 Million Target For BVN Enrolment
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Ayade: Scholarly Brute, Oppressive Erudite And Ascending Adjectives By Adeniyi Kunnu
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Environment Lagos Government Demolishes Illegal Structures In Lekki
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad