After Public Outcry, Kano Suspends Ban On Opposite Sex Riding Tricycle

Sheikh Ibn-Sina stressed that government decision was to enable wider consultation before the enforcement of the law initially planned to take effect from January 1, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Dec 31, 2019

Following public outrage after the announcement that men and women were no longer allowed to board the same tricycle, the Kano State Government has reversed its decision.

Commander-General of Kano Hisbah Board, Sheikh Harun Ibn-Sina, made the announcement of the suspension of the order during a radio broadcast in Kano.

Sheikh Ibn-Sina stressed that government decision was to enable wider consultation before the enforcement of the law initially planned to take effect from January 1, 2020.

He said that the state government took the initial step in compliance with principles of Sharia law. See Also Travel Men, Women Banned From Boarding Same Tricycle In Kano 0 Comments 5 Days Ago

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education DSS Invites Campus Journalist For Publishing Content On Sowore, School Demotes Supervising Lecturer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Sokoto Lawmaker Slumps, Dies On Way To Hospital
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics After Budgeting N2bn For Travels, Buhari Slashes Allowance For Cabinet Members
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: News Of President Buhari And I Getting Married Was Aimed At Distracting Us, Humanitarian Minister, Farouq, Says While Reacting To SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME MEND Condemns Attack On Ex-President, Jonathan's Bayelsa Home
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics I Am Highly Misunderstood By Nigerians –Okorocha
0 Comments
25 Seconds Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education DSS Invites Campus Journalist For Publishing Content On Sowore, School Demotes Supervising Lecturer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Sokoto Lawmaker Slumps, Dies On Way To Hospital
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Science Court Jails Chinese Doctor For Editing Babies' Genes To Make Them HIV Resistant
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Slaughters Own Children With Cutlass In Ebonyi
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigeria To Withdraw Military From Volatile Areas In 2020
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics After Budgeting N2bn For Travels, Buhari Slashes Allowance For Cabinet Members
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: News Of President Buhari And I Getting Married Was Aimed At Distracting Us, Humanitarian Minister, Farouq, Says While Reacting To SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Soldier Arrested For Robbery In Imo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME MEND Condemns Attack On Ex-President, Jonathan's Bayelsa Home
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption NDDC Spending Money On Useless Programmes –Niger Delta Minister, Akpabio
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Opinion IPOB, Sowore And Audacity Of A Primitive Dictator By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
CRIME Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Colleagues In Ekiti
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad