ALERT: ISWAP Planning To Abduct Travellers In Benishiek, Mainok, Other Borno Towns

ISWAP Soldiers

The Islamic State in West Africa is planning fresh abductions of Nigerian citizens in Borno State, SaharaReporters can confirm.

Authoritative information obtained by SaharaReporters shows that insurgents, who beheaded 11 Christians on Christmas eve are planning major abductions in Benishiek, Ngala, Auno, Mainok, Dikwa-monguno and Biu.

The fresh plans follows a directive by #ISIS caliph al-Hashimi, instructing the intensification of attacks especially of Christians in the region.

The terrorist are currently occupying farms and villages along Biu Highway in preparation for further attacks. ISWAP on Christmas eve attacked Biu and killed seven Nigerian soldiers.

It also carted away sophisticated military equipment.

The United Nations estimates that the decade-long armed uprising in North-East Nigeria has killed 36,000 people and displaced around two million.

Soldiers on the frontline in Borno and Yobe states have repeatedly called for sophisticated weapons and timely intel to prevent casualty when ambushed by ISWAP terrorists.