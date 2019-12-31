Association Accuses Gombe Governor Of Marginalising Christians

by Sahara Reporters Dec 31, 2019

The Christian Association of Nigerian has accused Gombe State governor, Mohammed Yahaya, of marginalising Christians in the distribution of state resources.

Chairman of CAN in the state, Joda Ibrahim, told SaharaReporters that as part of plots to whittle down their presence, Governor Yahaya has excluded Gombe Christians from state patronage.

Ibrahim said the governor's contempt for Christian faithful was now brazenly displayed by his refusal to constitute the Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board.

He said, “Besides, he has for the first time in history refused to accord Christians government's traditional funding of Christian pilgrimage like he did for the Muslim hajj.

“The Christian community is utterly shocked that Gombe State Government has sponsored the 2019 hajj but denied us the same gesture.

“I think this type of social injustice is not only a recipe for disharmony but signals bad omen for the future of the state.”

The governor's media aide, Samaila Uba Misili, refused to comment on the issue when contacted by our correspondent.

However, Deputy Governor of the state, Manasa Daniel Jatau, a Christian, responded by dismissing the allegation but could not provide answers to the issues raised.

He said, “Christian Pilgrims Board is manned by an Executive Secretary under the office of the Secretary to the Government of the state; get across to them for clarification please.”

