Collective Effort Needed To End Ritual Killings In Nigeria –Runsewe

Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has said that every Nigerian must collaborate to end ritual killings in the country.

Runsewe, who was reacting to the gruesome killing of a final year student of the Lagos State University, Favour Daley-Oladele, by her boyfriend in connivance of his mother and pastor a few days back, said that it was important for the mentality of young people to be changed so that the love of money can be abandoned for rational reasoning.

The NCAC boss stated that the silence of women groups over the incident was quite disturbing, adding that as mothers they must rise up to combat the scourge of ritual killings.

He said, “The spirit of extreme love for money at all costs and by all means among Nigerian young persons must be tamed to avoid total collapse of the Nigeria family system.

“The killing of Miss Favour Daley-Oladele, a final year Sociology student of Lagos State University by her friend and his mother for money ritual is unacceptable and has nothing to do with the rudiments and culturally accepted means of survival and of money making.

“Killing somebody for money ritual is never a business neither does it have anything to do with being poor or lacking anything good in life but of a spirit not associated with our people and our way of life.

“NCAC under my watch from 2020 will embark on nationwide cultural advocacy to help call attention and re-educate Nigerians to stop the quest to become rich or make money by all means which if unchecked will destroy the entire fabric of the family system and the Nigerian culture of love for one another.

“We are not going to allow this to continue and we shall take the battle to various communities, institutions and leaders at all levels both religious so that we can bring Nigeria back to what it used to be culturally.

“Our women and mothers can do it and I want them to fight it right from the homes.

“If our mothers says no to this type of unacceptable attitude from our children, then we can go to sleep.

“We shall engage our women and they will take the matter and solve it.”