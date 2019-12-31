Danger Averted As Turkish Airline Aircraft Tyre Burst On Landing At Port Harcourt Airport

No fewer than 250 passengers were onboard the aircraft as at the time of the incident.

by Sahara Reporters Dec 31, 2019

What would have been the end of the year disaster was on Tuesday morning averted at Port Harcourt International Airport when a Turkish Airline aircraft tyre burst on landing at the airport.

Information gathered by our correspondent indicated that the incident happened at the airport at 3:30am.

No fewer than 250 passengers were onboard the aircraft as at the time of the incident.

The reason for the tyre burst could not be ascertained as at the time of filing in this report.

A source close to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority however, confided in our correspondent that officials of airworthiness inspectors department of the agency were on ground in Port Harcourt to inspect the aircraft and its tyres.

The incident is also being investigated by the Accident Investigation Bureau.

The runway has also been cleared of all debris in time for seamless morning operations.

The source said, “NCAA airworthiness are on ground to assess the situation.

"We are expecting Accident Investigation Bureau from Abuja.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Politics After Budgeting N2bn For Travels, Buhari Slashes Allowance For Cabinet Members
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics After Public Outcry, Kano Suspends Ban On Opposite Sex Riding Tricycle
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Travel Lagos Deputy Governor Arrests Commercial Bus Drivers
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Scandal MEND Backs US Prosecution Of Air Peace Boss, Onyema
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Travel How Closure Of Lagos Airport Runway Contributed To Med-View Airline Incident –Report
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Sonala Olumhense Syndicated An Airport To Make You Cry By Sonala Olumhense
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education DSS Invites Campus Journalist For Publishing Content On Sowore, School Demotes Supervising Lecturer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Science Court Jails Chinese Doctor For Editing Babies' Genes To Make Them HIV Resistant
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics After Budgeting N2bn For Travels, Buhari Slashes Allowance For Cabinet Members
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Sokoto Lawmaker Slumps, Dies On Way To Hospital
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Nigeria To Withdraw Military From Volatile Areas In 2020
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Corruption Jang Has Case To Answer, Says Plateau Judge
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Club Owner In Delta Over Assault On Female Staff
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics After Public Outcry, Kano Suspends Ban On Opposite Sex Riding Tricycle
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Markets Ex-Minister’s Aide, Henry Nwazuruahu, Writes Nigerian Customs Over Invasion Of Shops In Yaba
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News JUST IN: Ogun Cattle Market On Fire
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Arrested For Allegedly Burying Teenage Boy Alive In Kano
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Soldier Arrested For Robbery In Imo
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad