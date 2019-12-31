Danger Averted As Turkish Airline Aircraft Tyre Burst On Landing At Port Harcourt Airport

What would have been the end of the year disaster was on Tuesday morning averted at Port Harcourt International Airport when a Turkish Airline aircraft tyre burst on landing at the airport.

Information gathered by our correspondent indicated that the incident happened at the airport at 3:30am.

No fewer than 250 passengers were onboard the aircraft as at the time of the incident.

The reason for the tyre burst could not be ascertained as at the time of filing in this report.

A source close to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority however, confided in our correspondent that officials of airworthiness inspectors department of the agency were on ground in Port Harcourt to inspect the aircraft and its tyres.

The incident is also being investigated by the Accident Investigation Bureau.

The runway has also been cleared of all debris in time for seamless morning operations.

The source said, “NCAA airworthiness are on ground to assess the situation.

"We are expecting Accident Investigation Bureau from Abuja.”