I Am Highly Misunderstood By Nigerians –Okorocha

Former Imo State governor and lawmaker representing Imo West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Rochas Okorocha, has said that he is highly misunderstood in Nigeria and people judge him differently.

Okorocha said his infrastructural prowess cannot be rivaled by the incumbent, Emeka Ihedioha.

He was speaking on a programme on Channels Television.

He said, “I know my nature, I am highly misunderstood in this country, and some people define me from different angles.

“If I do one-tenth of what the governor is doing there, the whole world will hear about it.”

Ihedioha has spent less than a year in office and much of it has been vested in trying to probe the contracts and quality of infrastructure built by Okorocha.