Jang Has Case To Answer, Says Plateau Judge

A judge in a Plateau State high court on Tuesday said that former governor of the state, Jonah Jang, had some explaining to do.

Justice Daniel Longji was giving judgment in a ‘no case submission’ filed by Jang and a co-accused on December 23.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission sued the former governor over claims that he laundered N6.3bn with the aid of a former cashier in the office of the state’s Secretary to the Government.

The EFCC had brought 14 witnesses to prove its case but Jang and Pam claimed that there was no case against them that would warrant them to offer any explanation in the charges by the anti-graft agency.

The anti-corruption agency is suing Jang and Pam on a 17-count charge of alleged criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of state funds among others.

After ruling on the fact that the two former public servants had some explaining to do, Justice Longji further stated that he would return the case file to the Chief Judge of the state for reassignment to another judge as he would proceed on retirement after 45 years of service.