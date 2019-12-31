Man Arrested For Allegedly Burying Teenage Boy Alive In Kano

The police in Kano has arrested one Aminu Suleiman, 29, and Abdulrashid Ishaq, 32, for allegedly burying a teenage boy alive in an uncompleted building at Wase Village under Minjibir Local Government Area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Habu Sani, confirmed the incident in a statement made through the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna.

CP Sani said the duo of Suleiman and Ishaq kidnapped the deceased 11-year-old at Kwana Hudu Quarters in Kano sometimes in November, drugged and buried him alive.

He further said the suspects on completing their mission, fled to Kaduna State where they were later trailed and eventually arrested.