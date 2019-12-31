Silent Killer: How Nigeria's Fuel Subsidy Slowly Harms Environment, Creates Poor Households

It is scary how Nigeria is overlooking the issue of climate change even when it affects the poorest of Nigerians. The government is funding a global slide into permanently changed weather systems through it subsidies.

by Senami Kojah Dec 31, 2019

Oil in the Niger Delta Reuters

Nigeria's delayed transition to cleaner sources of energy with the potential to slow down the effects of climate change is fuelled by state sponsored petroleum subsidies, which make products from fossil fuel cheaper and available to Nigerians for use.

According to Nigeria's Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, the country is expected to spend N750.81bn on petrol subsidy in 2020. The figure is N300.81bn higher than the N450bn approved by Nigeria's finance ministry in 2019 for subsidies.

The resolve of the government to make fossil fuel easier to afford has raised a question of sustainability among environmental activists in Nigeria.

"It is scary how Nigeria is overlooking the issue of climate change even when it affects the poorest of Nigerians. The government is funding a global slide into permanently changed weather systems through it subsidies.

"These climatic changes affect when Nigeria's rural population go to farm and the yield they ultimately have.

“My advice has always been that funds from subsidies be moved to creating cleaner alternatives or diverted into sectors such as health and infrastructure," says Sakani George, an activist working to educate rural communities in Benue State on climate change.

Missed opportunity

In January 2012, Nigeria missed its opportunity to wean citizens off the high created by what some described as their only dividend from government in a country lacking in infrastructure and heavily reliant on the proceeds of sales from fossil fuel.

Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria's President at the time, had removed subsidies, sparking nationwide protests. In response, the government provided 1600 diesel-powered mass transit vehicles as palliatives for commutes who would be affected by a price hike.

The decision did not augur well with Ladi Jacob, a rights activist.

She said, "For me, the government at that time missed a crucial chance to say no more and stand on its removal of the subsidies.

“Can you imagine removing subsidies and then providing cars which will pollute the environment with harmful toxins, this is because we are not in tune with global realities.

"The key is education. Educate the people on what is going on, create alternatives and encourage people to adapt is then remove the subsidies."

While the country still funds subsidies, its rural population is struggling to cope with impact of state-funded climate change. Tales of failed harvests and drought are becoming regular.

Yingi Bala, a farmer in Nigeria's North-Eastern town of Yobe said he slid further into poverty this year due to changing weather systems.

"In March, there was rain and we ran to start farming. We didn't see any rain again until early July and even then it was sparse. All my crops failed, I have nothing to feed my nine children."

When queried on his knowledge of climate change and the link subsidies have in contributing to what he experienced, he simply said, "I don't know any of those things."

Nigeria's unsustainable subsidies on fossil fuel products not only eases citizens’ decline into poverty, it also contributes massively to emission of greenhouse gasses. If Nigeria must join the conversation of the future, it must end its subsidies.

This article was written with the support of Climatetracker.org as part of the 2019 Climate Tracker Data Journalism Fellowship

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Senami Kojah

You may also like

Read Next

Oil Government Refineries Post Losses For 13 Months
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Economy Oil Revenue Drops By N47 Billion
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Oil: 10 Suspects Arrested For Vandalism In Bayelsa State
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Military Nigerian Navy Captures Vessel Laden With 4,000 Tons Of Stolen Oil
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Delta Pipelines Vandalization: Itsekiri Leader Raises Alarm Over Threat To Life
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Oil NNPC To Be Split Into 30 Profitable Companies, Says Kachikwu
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Education DSS Invites Campus Journalist For Publishing Content On Sowore, School Demotes Supervising Lecturer
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Sokoto Lawmaker Slumps, Dies On Way To Hospital
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Science Court Jails Chinese Doctor For Editing Babies' Genes To Make Them HIV Resistant
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Slaughters Own Children With Cutlass In Ebonyi
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insurgency Nigeria To Withdraw Military From Volatile Areas In 2020
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics After Budgeting N2bn For Travels, Buhari Slashes Allowance For Cabinet Members
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: News Of President Buhari And I Getting Married Was Aimed At Distracting Us, Humanitarian Minister, Farouq, Says While Reacting To SaharaReporters Story
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Soldier Arrested For Robbery In Imo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME MEND Condemns Attack On Ex-President, Jonathan's Bayelsa Home
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption NDDC Spending Money On Useless Programmes –Niger Delta Minister, Akpabio
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion IPOB, Sowore And Audacity Of A Primitive Dictator By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Colleagues In Ekiti
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad