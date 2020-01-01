NUPENG Pickets Chevron In Warri Over Sack Of Workers

The picketing is in reaction to the inhuman sacking of our members on New Year's eve by Chevron Nigeria Limited. Two of the workers are currently receiving treatment for trauma.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 01, 2020

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers on Wednesday picketed the premises of Chevron in Warri, Delta State, over the sack of some workers. 

According to reports, the decision to terminate the workers’ appointments was based on their decision to join the oil union and fight for better working conditions and welfare.

National Public Relation Officer, Cojent Ojobo, told SaharaReporters that the company resorted to intimidation since the workers opted for unionisation to fight for their rights.

“My prayer is that we do not get instructions to stop loading of fuel as well as its distribution.”

The said workers have remained contract staff for over 20 years, according to findings by our correspondent.

