Bauchi Government Approves New Minimum Wage

The Bauchi State Government has approved the payment of N30,000 new minimum wage for employees in the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Baba, made this known on Wednesday.

He said the new minimum wage will be effective from January 1, 2020.

He stated, “The Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammad, has received the report of the committee of the state Joint Public Service Council on the implementation of the National Minimum Wage set by the Federal Government.

“Government has accordingly approved the payment of N30,000 as minimum wage for employees in the state with effect from January 1, 2020.”