Bauchi Government Approves New Minimum Wage

Government has accordingly approved the payment of N30,000 as minimum wage for employees in the state with effect from January 1, 2020.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 02, 2020

The Bauchi State Government has approved the payment of N30,000 new minimum wage for employees in the state.

Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Baba, made this known on Wednesday.

He said the new minimum wage will be effective from January 1, 2020.

He stated, “The Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammad, has received the report of the committee of the state Joint Public Service Council on the implementation of the National Minimum Wage set by the Federal Government.

“Government has accordingly approved the payment of N30,000 as minimum wage for employees in the state with effect from January 1, 2020.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS We Are Dying Of Hunger, Delta Retirees Cry Out
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Business Nigerian Businesses Remain Locked Up In Ghana Despite Police Directive
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS GMA Strike: Ghana Gov’t Threatens Striking Doctors To Resume Work By Thursday
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Retired Labor Unionists Protest Mimiko’s Government For Refusal To Pay Pensions
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Okupe Should Tell The World Why Former President Obasanjo Sacked Him – NLC
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Breaking News Nigeria Labor Unions Call off Strike Over Fuel Price Hike
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption $16m ‘Loot’: Stop Blackmailing Nsima Ekere, Niger Delta Youth Group Tells Akpabio
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Jang Has Case To Answer, Says Plateau Judge
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights President Buhari Vows To Abide By Rule Of Law In 2020
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Kwara Government Demolishes Saraki's Family House In Ilorin
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Christianity Pope Apologises For Slapping Devotee
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Real Reason My Stepson Is Against Me –Lulu-Briggs’ Widow, Seinye
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Extortion: Shehu Sani’s Accuser, Dauda, Asked To Prove Case By Anti-graft Commission
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Lawmaker Appoints 220 Aides
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics You're Free To ‘Hug Transformer’, Ex-Ekiti Governor, Fayose, Tells Those Condemning Him For Dancing With Woman
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigeria’s Oldest World War Veteran Dies At 101
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Falana Writes Letter To Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Over Unlawful Detention Of El-Zakzaky, Wife
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Takes Own Life After Killing Mother-in-law In Delta State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad