Group Calls For Agba Jalingo’s Unconditional Release

The Oodua Youth Coalition has joined the call for the release of detained Nigerian journalist, Agba Jalingo.

Jalingo was arrested in August 2019 on the orders of Governor Benedict Ayade of Cross River State for demanding the whereabouts of N500m meant for the establishment of Cross River Micro-finance Bank.

He has remained in detention despite charges brought before him being bailable. See Also ACTIVISM We Voted For Change But It Backfired On Us, Says Agba Jalingo’s Wife

In a statement on Thursday, OYC President, Oluyi Akuntayo, said he had watched closely the prosecution of Mr Jalingo and called on Governor Ayade to respect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which guarantees freedom of expression and fundamental human rights.

He said, “I pray that President Muhammadu Buhari allows the rule of law take its place in the continued detention of Agba Jalingo, the Calabar-based Nigerian journalist charged for treason by the Cross River State governor.

“This prisoner of conscience should be released without any stringent conditions attached to his freedom.”

Speaking further, Akuntayo called on government to improve security and other challenges facing the country.

He added, “Just days ago, the President met with security chiefs and I hope their discussions and briefs will provide lasting solutions to these seemingly endless insurgency, banditry, terrorism and tribal and ethnic violence rampaging Nigeria.”