Group Calls For Agba Jalingo’s Unconditional Release

President Muhammadu Buhari allows the rule of law take its place in the continued detention of Agba Jalingo, the Calabar-based Nigerian journalist charged for treason by the Cross River State governor.

by Sahara Reporters Jan 02, 2020

The Oodua Youth Coalition has joined the call for the release of detained Nigerian journalist, Agba Jalingo.

Jalingo was arrested in August 2019 on the orders of Governor Benedict Ayade of Cross River State for demanding the whereabouts of N500m meant for the establishment of Cross River Micro-finance Bank.

He has remained in detention despite charges brought before him being bailable. See Also ACTIVISM We Voted For Change But It Backfired On Us, Says Agba Jalingo’s Wife 0 Comments 2 Months Ago

In a statement on Thursday, OYC President, Oluyi Akuntayo, said he had watched closely the prosecution of Mr Jalingo and called on Governor Ayade to respect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which guarantees freedom of expression and fundamental human rights.

He said, “I pray that President Muhammadu Buhari allows the rule of law take its place in the continued detention of Agba Jalingo, the Calabar-based Nigerian journalist charged for treason by the Cross River State governor.

“This prisoner of conscience should be released without any stringent conditions attached to his freedom.”

Speaking further, Akuntayo called on government to improve security and other challenges facing the country.

He added, “Just days ago, the President met with security chiefs and I hope their discussions and briefs will provide lasting solutions to these seemingly endless insurgency, banditry, terrorism and tribal and ethnic violence rampaging Nigeria.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption $16m ‘Loot’: Stop Blackmailing Nsima Ekere, Niger Delta Youth Group Tells Akpabio
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Kwara Government Demolishes Saraki's Family House In Ilorin
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Human Rights President Buhari Vows To Abide By Rule Of Law In 2020
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics You're Free To ‘Hug Transformer’, Ex-Ekiti Governor, Fayose, Tells Those Condemning Him For Dancing With Woman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Lawmaker Appoints 220 Aides
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Shehu Sani Framed, Working On Getting Bail
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption $16m ‘Loot’: Stop Blackmailing Nsima Ekere, Niger Delta Youth Group Tells Akpabio
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Kwara Government Demolishes Saraki's Family House In Ilorin
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Jang Has Case To Answer, Says Plateau Judge
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME Abuja-bound Train Attacked By Bandits In Kaduna
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights President Buhari Vows To Abide By Rule Of Law In 2020
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Mastermind Of Abuja Bank Robbery Arrested
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics You're Free To ‘Hug Transformer’, Ex-Ekiti Governor, Fayose, Tells Those Condemning Him For Dancing With Woman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Extortion: Shehu Sani’s Accuser, Dauda, Asked To Prove Case By Anti-graft Commission
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Lawmaker Appoints 220 Aides
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Pope Apologises For Slapping Devotee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Shehu Sani Framed, Working On Getting Bail
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Travel Four Persons Crushed To Death On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway By Truck
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad