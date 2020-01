Hundreds of residents fled their homes as suspected Boko Haram insurgents invaded Michika Town in Adamawa State on Thursday evening.

The insurgents stormed and attacked Michika and Bassa communities simultaneously.

A resident, Vandi Hosea, said they came around 6:00pm and shot sporadically for about two hours.



He said, "They came and opened fire in many directions.

"There was confusion everywhere. We fled into bushes and many residents are on the mountain at the moment."