JUST IN: Kwara Government Demolishes Saraki's Family House In Ilorin

Governor Abdulrazak Abdulrahman had said that the land was originally meant for government secretariat and parking space for civil service clinic but was unlawfully allocated to a private firm Asa Investments

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 02, 2020

Kwara State Government has demolished the family house of Bukola Saraki in Ilorin, the state capital, on Thursday.

The demolition was carried out in the early hours of the day to avoid a clash with loyalists of Saraki around the place named 'Ile Arugbo' (house of the olds).

The government had revoked some houses and properties illegally acquired by Saraki with some of the properties marked for demolition.

It was alleged that some of the people residing in the house were harassed and injured in the process of evacuating them.

Governor Abdulrazak Abdulrahman had said that the land was originally meant for government secretariat and parking space for civil service clinic but was unlawfully allocated to a private firm Asa Investments Limited without any record of payment to the state government.

The governor signed a constitutional instrument withdrawing the allocation of plots of land 1, 3 and 5 to the firm, asserting that the said land was unlawfully appropriated contrary to the purpose for which it was meant.

He said, “Hundreds of civil servants still operate from rented apartments at a huge cost to the government. See Also Corruption Kwara Government Confiscates Saraki’s Land 0 Comments 5 Days Ago

“The new secretariat, once completed in 2021, will definitely go a long way to end this unhealthy trend as well as provide a more conducive and decent working environment for government workers.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption $16m ‘Loot’: Stop Blackmailing Nsima Ekere, Niger Delta Youth Group Tells Akpabio
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Human Rights President Buhari Vows To Abide By Rule Of Law In 2020
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ondo Lawmaker Appoints 220 Aides
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics You're Free To ‘Hug Transformer’, Ex-Ekiti Governor, Fayose, Tells Those Condemning Him For Dancing With Woman
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
ACTIVISM Falana Writes Letter To Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Over Unlawful Detention Of El-Zakzaky, Wife
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education Stop Demonising Political Opponents, Dissenters, NANS Tells Nigerian Government
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption $16m ‘Loot’: Stop Blackmailing Nsima Ekere, Niger Delta Youth Group Tells Akpabio
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Jang Has Case To Answer, Says Plateau Judge
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Human Rights President Buhari Vows To Abide By Rule Of Law In 2020
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Pope Apologises For Slapping Devotee
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Real Reason My Stepson Is Against Me –Lulu-Briggs’ Widow, Seinye
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Extortion: Shehu Sani’s Accuser, Dauda, Asked To Prove Case By Anti-graft Commission
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ondo Lawmaker Appoints 220 Aides
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics You're Free To ‘Hug Transformer’, Ex-Ekiti Governor, Fayose, Tells Those Condemning Him For Dancing With Woman
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Military Nigeria’s Oldest World War Veteran Dies At 101
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Falana Writes Letter To Nigeria’s Attorney-General, Malami, Over Unlawful Detention Of El-Zakzaky, Wife
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Man Takes Own Life After Killing Mother-in-law In Delta State
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military 76 Senior Officers Redeployed In Nigerian Air Force Shake-up
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad