JUST IN: Kwara Government Demolishes Saraki's Family House In Ilorin

Kwara State Government has demolished the family house of Bukola Saraki in Ilorin, the state capital, on Thursday.

The demolition was carried out in the early hours of the day to avoid a clash with loyalists of Saraki around the place named 'Ile Arugbo' (house of the olds).

The government had revoked some houses and properties illegally acquired by Saraki with some of the properties marked for demolition.

It was alleged that some of the people residing in the house were harassed and injured in the process of evacuating them.

Governor Abdulrazak Abdulrahman had said that the land was originally meant for government secretariat and parking space for civil service clinic but was unlawfully allocated to a private firm Asa Investments Limited without any record of payment to the state government.

The governor signed a constitutional instrument withdrawing the allocation of plots of land 1, 3 and 5 to the firm, asserting that the said land was unlawfully appropriated contrary to the purpose for which it was meant.

He said, “Hundreds of civil servants still operate from rented apartments at a huge cost to the government. See Also Corruption Kwara Government Confiscates Saraki’s Land

“The new secretariat, once completed in 2021, will definitely go a long way to end this unhealthy trend as well as provide a more conducive and decent working environment for government workers.”