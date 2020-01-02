Man Takes Own Life After Killing Mother-in-law In Delta State

A man, who was bitter by the separation between him and his wife, has reportedly killed his mother-in-law with a cutlass.

According to The Nation, the man drank poison afterwards and killed himself.

The incident occurred at Arubayi Street in Warri, Delta State, a few hours into 2020.

An eyewitness said that the man had gone to the victim’s home carrying a cutlass with the intention to attack her daughter (his estranged wife).

However, the daughter, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, was said to have escaped on seeing her husband.

According to reports, the couple, whose marriage was not supported by the deceased (mother-in-law), had been separated but the man unhappy about the situation, decided to attack his estranged wife.

A tricycle operator, who witnessed the incident, said, “She ran away. But her mother could not run because she had pains in one of her legs. The man attacked his mother-in-law with a cutlass until she died.

“Neighbours ran away. They said they were afraid. But the man later drank poison and died.”

Sources at the ‘B’ Division of the Warri Area Command confirmed the incident.

They said the bodies had been deposited at the Central Hospital, Warri, morgue.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Adeyinka Adeleke, said, “Yes, it is true. The man has also killed himself.”