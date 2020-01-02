Mastermind Of Abuja Bank Robbery Arrested

The police in Abuja has arrested the mastermind of the foiled robbery of a first-generation bank in the Mpape area of Abuja last Saturday, a report by PUNCH said.

The suspect, a bartender identified as Ernest, was arrested at his hideout by police detectives and is presently being held at the command headquarters by old CBN building, Garki, Abuja.

The police had earlier arrested four suspects and gunned down the fourth member of the robbery gang identified as Patrick during the operation. See Also Sahara Reporters BREAKING: Police, Army Prevent Armed Robbers From Escaping From Abuja Bank

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, had on Tuesday paraded the gang members including a bank employee, Larry Ehizo, 30, Timothy Joe, 21, Princewill Obinna, 24 and Elijah David, 19.

Ehizo, who allegedly drove the gang members to the bank, claimed he was blackmailed by Ernest to carry out the heist.

Narrating how the failed heist was executed, David said Ehizo informed the gang members that the robbery would rake in N7m, noting that he assured them that only a few staff members would be at work on the day of the incident.

David further explained that the banker administered an oat of secrecy on him before they went for the robbery operation.

On entering the bank premises, the 19-year-old explained that they saw the policeman on duty sleeping, adding that they tied him with an old sponge and proceeded to the banking hall where they also tied other workers on duty.

He said, “Mr Larry told us that the job could fetch about N7m. After we entered the bank, we saw the MOPOL (riot policeman) on duty sleeping, so Obinna pointed a pistol at him and we tied him with an old sponge.

Mr Larry told us that he would keep the other door open for us.

“So, Larry and Obinna later went upstairs with pliers to disconnect the CCTV. On our way out, Larry suddenly shouted that the MOPOL had escaped, then I ran inside and all of them scattered. I didn’t know what to do. Then the police fired tear gas.”

David further said Ehizo attempted to implicate his colleague after they were arrested.