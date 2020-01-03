Adamawa Governor Condemns Rising Boko Haram Attacks In State

Boko Haram terrorists had on Thursday night launched an attack on Michika town, a community formerly under the tight grip of the insurgents.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 03, 2020

Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has condemned rising spate of Boko Haram attacks in the state.

Boko Haram terrorists had on Thursday night launched an attack on Michika town, a community formerly under the tight grip of the insurgents.

In a statement by his Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, Governor Fintiri said, “We condemn in strong terms the resurgence of terrorist activities, more especially the attempted attack on some communities in Michika and Madagali which occurred on Thursday.

“We commend the gallantry exhibited by the military in collaboration with local hunters and vigilante groups who were able to repel the insurgents.

“We appeal for calm in the affected areas and also assure the people that the military is on top of the situation working in their interest.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics I Want To Do Things That'll Make God Show Me Mercy -Obasanjo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Fire Burns Former Senate President, David Mark’s Home
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Shehu Sani Framed, Working On Getting Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Kwara Government Demolishes Saraki's Family House In Ilorin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics DSS Arrests Suspected Mastermind Of Buhari’s 'Fake Wedding' With Ministers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics You're Free To ‘Hug Transformer’, Ex-Ekiti Governor, Fayose, Tells Those Condemning Him For Dancing With Woman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME EFCC Obtains Court Order To Detain Shehu Sani For 14 Days
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International World Cannot Afford Another Gulf War, United Nations Tells U.S After Killing Of Iranian Military Chief
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Abuja-bound Train Attacked By Bandits In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International You Will Mourn Soon, Iranian Official Tells Israel, United States
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics I Want To Do Things That'll Make God Show Me Mercy -Obasanjo
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Fire Burns Former Senate President, David Mark’s Home
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Shehu Sani Framed, Working On Getting Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Kwara Government Demolishes Saraki's Family House In Ilorin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics DSS Arrests Suspected Mastermind Of Buhari’s 'Fake Wedding' With Ministers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics You're Free To ‘Hug Transformer’, Ex-Ekiti Governor, Fayose, Tells Those Condemning Him For Dancing With Woman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Suffer Loss During Attack On Adamawa Town
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption $16m ‘Loot’: Stop Blackmailing Nsima Ekere, Niger Delta Youth Group Tells Akpabio
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad