Adamawa Governor Condemns Rising Boko Haram Attacks In State

Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has condemned rising spate of Boko Haram attacks in the state.

Boko Haram terrorists had on Thursday night launched an attack on Michika town, a community formerly under the tight grip of the insurgents.

In a statement by his Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, Governor Fintiri said, “We condemn in strong terms the resurgence of terrorist activities, more especially the attempted attack on some communities in Michika and Madagali which occurred on Thursday.

“We commend the gallantry exhibited by the military in collaboration with local hunters and vigilante groups who were able to repel the insurgents.

“We appeal for calm in the affected areas and also assure the people that the military is on top of the situation working in their interest.”