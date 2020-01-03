Boko Haram Terrorists Suffer Loss During Attack On Adamawa Town

A resident of Michika, Sani Vandu, told SaharaReporters that, "I personally counted 10 corpses on the side of Boko Haram fighters on Friday morning.”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 03, 2020


Troops of the Nigerian Army have repelled an attack by Boko Haram terrorists on Michika Town in Adamawa State, leading to significant loss on the part of the insurgents, according to residents of the area.

The terrorists had on Thursday night stormed Michika, a town bordering Sambisa Forest; in search of foodstuffs, Chairman of the local council, Michael Shehu, revealed. 

Shehu further disclosed that Boko Haram fighters suffered heavy loss during the incident.

A resident of Michika, Sani Vandu, told SaharaReporters that, "I personally counted 10 corpses on the side of Boko Haram fighters on Friday morning.  

"I also saw an abandoned rocket propelled van marked with Arabic inscription and other abandoned weapons."

Adamawa has witnessed several attacks by the terrorist group in recent times, leading to loss of lives and displacement of families. 
 

