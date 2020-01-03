Diaspora Nigerians Urge Atiku To Intervene In Jalingo’s Case

Jalingo was arrested and detained since August 2019 for publishing an article on CrossRiverWatch that alleged the misappropriation of N500m by Governor Ayade.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 03, 2020

 

The Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria, a group of Nigerians in the Diaspora, has called on former Vice President of Nigeria, Abubakar Atiku, and National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus, to intervene in the case of journalist, Agba Jalingo, detained by the Cross River State Government. 

The appeal was made on behalf of the group by the Global Coordinator of the coalition, Frederick Odorige.

He said that Nigeria was currently passing through very difficult times and has reached a point where leaders must call for national reconciliation and healing. 

Odorige requested that Governor Ben Ayade should be asked to withdraw the case and begin the process that should lead to the quick release of Jalingo. Odorige believes that since Ayade was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, he would respectfully harken to the intervention of the two respected party leaders.

Odorige also requested that cases involving other journalists and unlawfully detained Nigerians should be visited as a way of beginning a fresh start in the year 2020.

Jalingo was charged with treason and could be jailed for life if found guilty according to the Nigerian criminal code.

SaharaReporters, New York

