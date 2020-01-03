DSS Arrests Suspected Mastermind Of Buhari’s 'Fake Wedding' With Ministers



The Department of State Services has arrested one Kabiru Mohammed for being the mastermind of the photos and videos of President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, and Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, suggesting that he was planning to marry the women.



The DSS, while parading Mohammed, said it received a petition from Ahmed to investigate the photos and videos and uncover the persons involved in the circulation of such materials.



Spokesperson for the DSS, Peter Afunanya, said the secret agency arrested the suspected culprit and he had confessed to creating and circulating the video.



He warned Nigerians against the spread of false news on the social media because victims of such fake news experience untold pains.



The suspect, who spoke in Hausa language, told journalists that he is a member of the Kwankwasiya political movement in Kano.



He added that he is a supporter the President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress.