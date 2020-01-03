El-Zakzaky's Followers Accuse Sokoto Governor, Tambuwal, Of Keeping Mum Over Attack On Members By Police



Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria have accused Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, of complicity in the killing of their colleagues during a protest in the state.

The sect revealed this in a letter dated January 3, 2020 and addressed to the governor.

The group described the silence and insensitivity of Tambywal as approval of brutal attack on the group and reckless use of state power by security agencies.

The letter reads, "We regret to write to report to you the unfortunate and avoidable violent attack by the Sokoto State Police Command on the group on December 27, 2019.

"This irresponsibility, which marked the resurgence of reckless use of force against an endangered minority group in the state is undoubtedly the result of the inconsiderate attitude with which our letter of September 3 was treated.

"Your indifference thus represents your silent approval. This is unbecoming given the growing concerns for security and peaceful coexistence in the state.

"Your timely intervention at this time of complex security challenges facing the state and the nation at large becomes obligatory."

The movement described the use of live ammunition by the police on protesters including women, children, and the aged as crude and primitive.

Police in Sokoto had on Friday last week opened fire and killed members of the group during a protest to demand the release of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.

