Fire Burns Former Senate President, David Mark’s Home

The residence of a former Senate President, David Mark, in Otukpo town, Benue State, was razed by fire on Thursday.

According to eyewitnesses, the fire spread from a nearby bush bordering the fence of Mark’s residence and burnt to ashes two ambulance vehicles as well as over 15 motorcycles parked in the premises.

It was gathered that domestic workers at the residence made frantic efforts to put out the fire without much success before the arrival of the State Fire Service.

One of the domestic workers, who preferred anonymity, said, “We made every effort to quench the fire but the more we tried, the more it continued to spread.”