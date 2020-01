Scores of shops and goods worth several thousands of naira have been consumed by fire at Amasoma community in Southern Ijaw Council area of Bayelsa State.

An eyewitness told SaharaReporters that the inferno started around 5:00pm on Friday and that no one has been able to ascertain how it started.

When contacted, spokesperson for the police in the state, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident but said the command was awaiting details from the Divisional Police Officer of the area.