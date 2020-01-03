How Teenager Led Five Friends To Gang-rape Girl In Lagos

He was accused of masterminding the gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in the neighbourhood.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 03, 2020

One Babatunde Sulaimon, a 19-year-old boy, has been remanded in prison custody pending the advise from Director of Public Prosecutions on allegations of rape against him.

An Ikorodu Magistrate Court gave the order following his arraignment on two-count charge of conspiracy and defilement.

He was accused of masterminding the gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in the neighbourhood. 

The prosecutor, John Iberedim, had earlier told the court that the defendant had on November 30 at Ajose Area of Owutu, Ikorodu, conspired with five others, now at large, to gang-rape the girl. 

He said the girl, who was a sales attendant, was returning home from work at 11:00pm when she was accosted by the defendant and five others. 

He said, “They carried her into an uncompleted building and raped her. 

“The girl was able to recognise and identify the ring leader as the man who had been disturbing her for a chance to talk to her. 

 

“The defendant and his accomplices fled the area after news of their atrocities became public, but the defendant was later apprehended, while the police are still on the lookout for the others."

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until March 5, 2020 for further hearing.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Abuja-bound Train Attacked By Bandits In Kaduna
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Mastermind Of Abuja Bank Robbery Arrested
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption $16m ‘Loot’: Stop Blackmailing Nsima Ekere, Niger Delta Youth Group Tells Akpabio
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Shehu Sani Framed, Working On Getting Bail
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME Spanish Police Arrest Nigerian Woman For impersonation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Obtains Court Order To Detain Shehu Sani For 14 Days
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Abuja-bound Train Attacked By Bandits In Kaduna
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Mastermind Of Abuja Bank Robbery Arrested
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption $16m ‘Loot’: Stop Blackmailing Nsima Ekere, Niger Delta Youth Group Tells Akpabio
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Shehu Sani Framed, Working On Getting Bail
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics You're Free To ‘Hug Transformer’, Ex-Ekiti Governor, Fayose, Tells Those Condemning Him For Dancing With Woman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics JUST IN: Kwara Government Demolishes Saraki's Family House In Ilorin
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency JUST IN: Hundreds Flee Homes As Terrorists Attack Adamawa Community
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Fire Burns Former Senate President, David Mark’s Home
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Increased U.S Visa Fee Forces Drop In Number Of Nigerian Applicants
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics I Want To Do Things That'll Make God Show Me Mercy -Obasanjo
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Four Persons Crushed To Death On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway By Truck
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Opinion Should Nigeria Remain As One Country? By Ayoola Babalola
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad