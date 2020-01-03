How Teenager Led Five Friends To Gang-rape Girl In Lagos

One Babatunde Sulaimon, a 19-year-old boy, has been remanded in prison custody pending the advise from Director of Public Prosecutions on allegations of rape against him.

An Ikorodu Magistrate Court gave the order following his arraignment on two-count charge of conspiracy and defilement.

He was accused of masterminding the gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in the neighbourhood.

The prosecutor, John Iberedim, had earlier told the court that the defendant had on November 30 at Ajose Area of Owutu, Ikorodu, conspired with five others, now at large, to gang-rape the girl.

He said the girl, who was a sales attendant, was returning home from work at 11:00pm when she was accosted by the defendant and five others.

He said, “They carried her into an uncompleted building and raped her.

“The girl was able to recognise and identify the ring leader as the man who had been disturbing her for a chance to talk to her.

“The defendant and his accomplices fled the area after news of their atrocities became public, but the defendant was later apprehended, while the police are still on the lookout for the others."

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until March 5, 2020 for further hearing.