Man Remanded In Lagos Prison Over Rape

An Ikeja Magistrate Court has ordered that one Emeka Ugwu, who allegedly raped a 21-year-old lady, be remanded in Kirikiri Prison pending legal advice from Director of Public Prosecutions.

The magistrate, B.O. Osunsanmi, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that the case file be returned to the DPP for legal advice.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until January 24 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that Ugwu committed the offence on December 13, 2019 at Ogba, Lagos.

Ayorinde alleged that Ugwu dragged the victim into a room in a hotel and raped her.

The prosecutor said the defendant was arrested and handed over to the police. The offence, he said, contravened Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which prescribed life imprisonment for rape.