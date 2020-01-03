Nigeria Denies Eviction Of High Commission From Ghana

Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has debunked claims that the country's high commission in Ghana has been evicted.

It was reported that the ownership of the commission's property at No.10 Barnes Road in Accra, Ghana, has been transferred to Amaco Microfinance by Ghana’s Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources with the consent of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs claims that the Nigerian Government failed to renew the property following expiration thus, “the property reverted to the state in compliance with Article 258 of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.”

Nigeria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement by its spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye, said it was not true that the high commission had been evicted.

He said, “The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been drawn to news circulating on the social media that its property at No 10 Bernes Road, Accra, Ghana, has been ‘evicted’ by the host authorities and that there is diplomatic row between Nigeria and the Republic of Ghana. The Ministry wishes to state that the news reports are untrue.

“The ministry wishes to clarify that the said property under reference was in use by the Federal Ministry of Finance since 1957, on leasehold and was later bequeathed on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“The lease is said to have expired recently and the high commission has been exploring the possibility of renewing the lease agreement with the host authorities. It should be noted that the building is not physically occupied but the mission has some of its properties within the premises.

“It should further be reiterated that the property is not housing either the residency of the high commissioner or the chancery of staff quarters.

"However, talks are ongoing between the mission and appropriate host authorities.

"There is therefore no imminent diplomatic row with Ghana as being speculated by a section of the media."