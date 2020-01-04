American Musician, Cardi B, To ‘File For Nigerian Citizenship’ Following Tensions Between United States, Iraq And Iran

Musician, Belcalis Almanzar popularly known as Cardi B, has said that she would ‘file for her Nigerian citizenship’ following heightened tensions between the United States, her home country, Iraq and Iran.

The United States on Friday claimed responsibility for the airstrike that killed a top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, sparking tensions in the Middle East and raising fears of a retaliatory attack on Americans.

Reacting to the event that has got many world leaders warning against a possible escalation of war in the Middle East, Cardi B condemned the action of the US Government and criticised President Donald Trump for making such a decision.

She said, “Specially being from New York, it’s sad this man (Trump) is putting Americans’ lives in danger.

“Dumbest move Trump did till date (sic) … I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship.”

Cardi B was in Nigeria in December and had since fallen in love with the country.