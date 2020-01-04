Boko Haram Terrorists Abduct Christian Association Chairman In Adamawa





Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria in Michika, Adamawa State, Lawan Andimi, has been reportedly abducted by Boko Haram fighters.

District Head of Michika, Angida Kwache, made the disclosure during a visit of deputy governor of the state, Crowther Seth, on Saturday.

Kwache said, "The pastor was abducted the day Boko Haram insurgents attacked our community.

"He was last seen when the insurgents forced him into a Toyota Hilux. Since then, we have not heard from him or his abductors."

Also, following the rising spate of Boko Haram attacks, communities bordering Sambisa Forest, stronghold of the terrorists, have appealed for more troops in the area.

Three district heads of Michika, Gulak and Koppa made the appeal, urging government to consider the danger the forest poses to their lives.

The deputy governor assured them that the state government would forward their request for more troops to the Federal Government.

