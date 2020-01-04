Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Siblings During Attack On Borno Town

Joel Fali, 16, and Kwakwi Fali, 14, were siblings, who lost their lives during the attack. Yusuf Yakubu, a 35-year-old farmer, was also killed.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 04, 2020

Two Siblings were killed in Payasatan Bilaburdar Village under Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State during a Boko Haram attack on Friday.

According to TheCable, Joel Fali, 16, and Kwakwi Fali, 14, were siblings, who lost their lives during the attack.

Yusuf Yakubu, a 35-year-old farmer, was also killed. 

The insurgents, one of the residents said, came into the village around 8:30pm on Friday, shooting sporadically and burning houses. 

He said, “Everybody started running for their lives when our village came under attack on Friday night. 

“Two of our school children, Joel and Kwakwi were killed with by the shots fired. They are of same parents. Yusuf Yakubu, a farmer was killed too. 

“The insurgents spent a few hours, and about seven houses were burnt.” 

A resident said the insurgents had left before soldiers from the 117 Task Force Battalion in Chibok arrived. 

Payasatan Bilaburdar is about 15 kilometres away from Chibok Town.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Suffer Loss During Attack On Adamawa Town
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food Three Million People Struggling To Meet Food Needs In Borno –Report
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency JUST IN: Hundreds Flee Homes As Terrorists Attack Adamawa Community
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Adamawa Governor Condemns Rising Boko Haram Attacks In State
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Education Mubi Student Massacre: SaharaReporters Obtains Names Of Slain Students
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Blame The Governor, Not The President By Emeka Asinugo, KSC
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Fresh Airstrike Hits Iraq’s Capital, Baghdad
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics DSS Arrests Suspected Mastermind Of Buhari’s 'Fake Wedding' With Ministers
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Gbemi Saraki Attacks Kwara Governor Over Demolition Of Family’s Property
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International World Cannot Afford Another Gulf War, United Nations Tells U.S After Killing Of Iranian Military Chief
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
United States of America United States Advises Citizens To Leave Iraq ‘Immediately’ After Killing Of Iranian General
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Celebrity American Musician, Cardi B, To ‘File For Nigerian Citizenship’ Following Tensions Between United States, Iraq And Iran
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International You Will Mourn Soon, Iranian Official Tells Israel, United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Suspect Reveals How He Stole Money From Customers’ Bank Accounts Through SIM Swap
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Christianity Christians Enjoy More Holidays In Nigeria Than Muslims –MURIC
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Lulu-Briggs’ Widow Expresses Optimism Over Husband’s Burial Holding On January 25, Urges Step-son To Meet Court Conditions
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption $16m ‘Loot’: Stop Blackmailing Nsima Ekere, Niger Delta Youth Group Tells Akpabio
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
News Illegal Structures Under Lagos Bridges Demolished
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad