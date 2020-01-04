Boko Haram Terrorists Kill Siblings During Attack On Borno Town

Two Siblings were killed in Payasatan Bilaburdar Village under Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State during a Boko Haram attack on Friday.

According to TheCable, Joel Fali, 16, and Kwakwi Fali, 14, were siblings, who lost their lives during the attack.

Yusuf Yakubu, a 35-year-old farmer, was also killed.

The insurgents, one of the residents said, came into the village around 8:30pm on Friday, shooting sporadically and burning houses.

He said, “Everybody started running for their lives when our village came under attack on Friday night.

“Two of our school children, Joel and Kwakwi were killed with by the shots fired. They are of same parents. Yusuf Yakubu, a farmer was killed too.

“The insurgents spent a few hours, and about seven houses were burnt.”

A resident said the insurgents had left before soldiers from the 117 Task Force Battalion in Chibok arrived.

Payasatan Bilaburdar is about 15 kilometres away from Chibok Town.