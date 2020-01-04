Buhari Condemns Kogi Killings, Warns Against Reprisal Attacks

The prolonged shooting and burning, which started around 1:00am on Thursday, lasted for hours without any intervention, leaving at least 19 persons dead in the process.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 04, 2020

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has spoken out against an attack on Tawari community in Kogi State. 

In a statement by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Buhari said people should use law courts to settle grievances. 

He said, “There is no excuse or justification for killing innocent people by anybody or group, and for whatever motive.

“The killings and revenge killings will only aggravate the cycle of violence, creating neither safety nor security for any side. 

“People should avoid taking the law into their own hands because doing so could make a bad situation worse and undermine the government’s efforts to tackle security challenges. 

“I am gravely worried about frequency and temptation of using violence to settle disputes instead of following lawful and amicable means to avoid needless destruction of lives and property.”

SaharaReporters, New York

