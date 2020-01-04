Two Persons Arrested Over Attempt To Vandalise Telecoms Mast In Bayelsa





Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Bayelsa State have paraded two persons for attempted vandalism of a telecommunications facility in Yenagoa, the state capital, during Yuletide.



State Commandant of the NSCDC, Mrs Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, made the disclosure on Friday.

She said that the successful operation was as a result of the command’s commitment to lives and property in the state.

Abiakam-Omanu said, “The frequent patrols embarked upon by the security agencies during the festive season yielded results when operatives of the NSCDC got wind of ongoing vandalism and foiled it while the vandals engaged the patrol team in a gun duel.

“This incident happened on December 29, 2019 at about 12:00am, probably they thought that the security agents had lost sight of their responsibilities due to the festivities but they got it wrong.

“Based on credible intelligence and sustained surveillance, two suspects were arrested after exchange of gunfire.

“Items recovered from them include 12 heavy-duty deep cycle inverter batteries, loaded in Lexus jeep with registration number BRS 998 AO.”

