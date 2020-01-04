Two Persons Arrested Over Attempt To Vandalise Telecoms Mast In Bayelsa

She said that the successful operation was as a result of the command’s commitment to lives and property in the state

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 04, 2020



Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Bayelsa State have paraded two persons for attempted vandalism of a telecommunications facility in Yenagoa, the state capital, during Yuletide.

State Commandant of the NSCDC,  Mrs Christiana Abiakam-Omanu, made the disclosure on Friday.

She said that the successful operation was as a result of the command’s commitment to lives and property in the state.

Abiakam-Omanu said, “The frequent patrols embarked upon by the security agencies during the festive season yielded results when operatives of the NSCDC got wind of ongoing vandalism and foiled it while the vandals engaged the patrol team in a gun duel. 

“This incident happened on December 29, 2019 at about 12:00am, probably they thought that the security agents had lost sight of their responsibilities due to the festivities but they got it wrong.

“Based on credible intelligence and sustained surveillance, two suspects were arrested after exchange of gunfire.

“Items recovered from them include 12 heavy-duty deep cycle inverter batteries, loaded in Lexus jeep with registration number BRS 998 AO.” 
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Suspect Reveals How He Stole Money From Customers’ Bank Accounts Through SIM Swap
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption $16m ‘Loot’: Stop Blackmailing Nsima Ekere, Niger Delta Youth Group Tells Akpabio
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Shehu Sani Framed, Working On Getting Bail
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME EFCC Obtains Court Order To Detain Shehu Sani For 14 Days
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Abuja-bound Train Attacked By Bandits In Kaduna
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Spanish Police Arrest Nigerian Woman For impersonation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

International Fresh Airstrike Hits Iraq’s Capital, Baghdad
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Gbemi Saraki Attacks Kwara Governor Over Demolition Of Family’s Property
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics DSS Arrests Suspected Mastermind Of Buhari’s 'Fake Wedding' With Ministers
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspect Reveals How He Stole Money From Customers’ Bank Accounts Through SIM Swap
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Celebrity American Musician, Cardi B, To ‘File For Nigerian Citizenship’ Following Tensions Between United States, Iraq And Iran
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
International World Cannot Afford Another Gulf War, United Nations Tells U.S After Killing Of Iranian Military Chief
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Christianity Christians Enjoy More Holidays In Nigeria Than Muslims –MURIC
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
International You Will Mourn Soon, Iranian Official Tells Israel, United States
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Condemns Kogi Killings, Warns Against Reprisal Attacks
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
United States of America United States Advises Citizens To Leave Iraq ‘Immediately’ After Killing Of Iranian General
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Lulu-Briggs’ Widow Expresses Optimism Over Husband’s Burial Holding On January 25, Urges Step-son To Meet Court Conditions
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Opinion Buhari: Between Blood And Iron! By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad