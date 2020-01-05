52 Iranian Sites Will Be Attacked, US President, Trump, Threatens

"...Some at a very high level and important to Iran and the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, will be hit very fast and very Hard. The USA wants no more threats!”

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 05, 2020

 

United States President, Donald Trump, has said that 52 Iranian sites would be attacked if the country launch any repressive attack against Americans and its properties. 

Trump said this via series of tweets in response to comments from Iranian Government that it would revenge the death of Qasem Suleimani, an high ranking military personnel in Iran. 

Suleimani was killed by an American MQ-9 reaper in an airstrike ordered by the United States. 

Trump threatened that his country has primed its arsenals on 52 Iranian targets, as a revenge for the 52 American hostages taken by Iran in 1979.

He said, “Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American and badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently hundreds of Iranian protesters.

“He was already attacking our embassy and preparing for additional hits in other locations.

"Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a warning that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level and important to Iran and the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, will be hit very fast and very Hard. The USA wants no more threats!”

