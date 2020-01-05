Christian Group Kicks Against Planned Withdrawal Of Troops In North-East Nigeria

The Christian Association of Nigeria has kicked against the planned withdrawal of troops from troubled regions by the Nigerian Government.

President of the organisation, Supo Ayokunle, expressed the body’s disagreement with the plan on Sunday in Yola, Adamawa State, while inaugurating a N115m secretariat of the association, describing it as a "policy somersault".

He said, “I call on President Muhammadu Buhari to abandon his planned withdrawal of troops from troubled regions. I see it as a policy somersault.”

Chairman of CAN in the state, Stephen Mamza, while lauding government’s efforts in the fight against insurgency, urged the military to do more.

The Nigerian Government had on December 30, 2019 expressed readiness to gradually withdraw troops from the country’s North-East region where Boko Haram terrorists have sustained a deadly attack on civilian and military targets for almost a decade.

The government said the move was to allow the police and other law enforcement agencies take control of security in such places.

However, the plan has been opposed by several sections of the society including state governors, who have told President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the plan.