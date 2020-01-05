Damning Audit Report On NCAC Not During My Time -Runsewe

Runsewe said the report took into account the financials of the council between 2015 and 2016.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 05, 2020

 

Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture, Olusegun Runsewe, has said that the audit report from the office of the Auditor-General of the Federation, was not during his administration.

Runsewe said the report took into account the financials of the council between 2015 and 2016. 

Hilary Ogbeche was the director of the council during that time.

The 2017 audit report recently released by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation had indicted the NCAC and its Director- General of financial irregularities in contract awards and payments.

According to the report, the financial irregularities were committed in 2015, 2016 and early 2017 before Runsewe was appointed.

Runsewe in the statement said, "The reports actually looked at the activities of the agency when I was not there.

"I think there is a misconception about what that report is all about, which looked at the books of the agency between 2015 and 2016.

"I have explained that there is the need to be careful when journalists go through such sensitive reports and may wish to publish its findings.

“Rushing to the press without taking time to look at the various angles will possibly leave innocent people highly misunderstood or hurt.

"We are determined to work harder to justify the confidence of our appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, the good people of Nigeria and the international community.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Arts Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Nominated For Grammy Award With Beyonce
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Hannatu Musawa Muhammad Ali… Rest Easy Brother By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Arts Macron Meets Olamilekan, The 11-Year-Old Boy Who Drew Him Within Two Hours
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Arts New DG Asein Vows To Reposition Nigerian Copyright Commission
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Correct Me If I Am Right Book Review: Mkparu’s Love’s Affliction By Rudolf Ogoo Okonkwo
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Wole Soyinka The Weapon Of Mass Obstruction By Wole Soyinka
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Gbemi Saraki Attacks Kwara Governor Over Demolition Of Family’s Property
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Want To Do Things That'll Make God Show Me Mercy -Obasanjo
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Buhari Condemns Kogi Killings, Warns Against Reprisal Attacks
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
International Fresh Airstrike Hits Iraq’s Capital, Baghdad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Truck Crashes Into SUVs, Kills Two On Lagos Bridge
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Environment Many Feared Dead As Gas Explosion Rocks Kaduna
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Terrorists Abduct Christian Association Chairman In Adamawa
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
SPONSORED CONTENT SPONSORED POST: 2020 Promo: Abuja Airport Road Estate Slashes Land Sales To N2,020,000, Offers 2,020 Free Blocks, 20 Per Cent Discounts
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Chad Chad Withdraws Troops From Fighting Boko Haram In Nigeria
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspect Reveals How He Stole Money From Customers’ Bank Accounts Through SIM Swap
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Of UBA And “Damage Control” That May Be Damaged By Adeyeye Olorunfemi
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Travel Flights Return To Base As Fire Guts Port Harcourt Airport Runway
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad