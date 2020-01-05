Damning Audit Report On NCAC Not During My Time -Runsewe

Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture, Olusegun Runsewe, has said that the audit report from the office of the Auditor-General of the Federation, was not during his administration.

Runsewe said the report took into account the financials of the council between 2015 and 2016.

Hilary Ogbeche was the director of the council during that time.

The 2017 audit report recently released by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation had indicted the NCAC and its Director- General of financial irregularities in contract awards and payments.

According to the report, the financial irregularities were committed in 2015, 2016 and early 2017 before Runsewe was appointed.

Runsewe in the statement said, "The reports actually looked at the activities of the agency when I was not there.

"I think there is a misconception about what that report is all about, which looked at the books of the agency between 2015 and 2016.

"I have explained that there is the need to be careful when journalists go through such sensitive reports and may wish to publish its findings.

“Rushing to the press without taking time to look at the various angles will possibly leave innocent people highly misunderstood or hurt.

"We are determined to work harder to justify the confidence of our appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, the good people of Nigeria and the international community.”