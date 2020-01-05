Despite Receiving Treatment In United Kingdom, Buhari Says Nigerians Can't Continue To Go Overseas For Medical Needs

He said this despite being a regular visitor to the United Kingdom to attend to his health on several occasions

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 05, 2020


 

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigerians should not continue going abroad for medical treatment.

He said this despite being a regular visitor to the United Kingdom to attend to his health on several occasions. 

Buhari stated this at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, Ebonyi, during the inauguration of completed projects to the management of the hospital, according to a report by PUNCH. 

The President was represented at the event by Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu. 

He said, “Nigerians have suffered so much going abroad for medical treatment. 

"This is not good for us and it must stop because we can’t afford it again.”

