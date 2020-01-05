Soldiers Forcefully Evict Another Lagos Waterside Community



Personnel of the Nigerian Army have forcefully evicted residents of Ilase waterfront community in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos.

This is coming about two weeks after officials of the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Task Force destroyed more than 2,500 illegal structures at Marwa Waterside in Lekki.

The Lagos State Government has come under criticism for forcefully evicting residents and selling the lands to rich people for development.

Ilase residents were stunned on Sunday morning when soldiers drove in and began to send people out of their homes.

Residents of the community, who spoke with our correspondent, said they were harassed and assaulted by the soldiers.

"When they came in, they began to beat and forced us to pack our belongings out of the houses.

"They said they were working on directives and nobody would be allowed to remain in the community," a resident said.

The affected persons stated that they were not given eviction notice by the government before the invasion by the soldiers.

As at the time of filling this report, residents were still packing out of their homes in the community.

