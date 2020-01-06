Gunmen Abduct Two Ondo Residents, One Escape

Some gunmen have kidnapped two residents of Sabomi under Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victims were identified as Mrs Wewe and Koledoye Tomisin.

According to an eyewitness, the woman was picked up in her room at midnight while Tomisin was seized on their way out of the community.

“They came with speedboat through the river and kidnapped the woman from her house.

“They were taking her to the riverside where they parked the boat when Tomisin saw them and they picked him too," an eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said.

It was gathered that Tomisin however, escaped from the kidnappers’ den and fled to Ogun State where he reported the incident to the police.

Spokesperson for the police in Ondo, Femi Joseph, confirmed the kidnap to our correspondent, adding that they were working to rescue the victim.

The kidnappers are yet to contact the family or demand a ransom.