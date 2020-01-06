Gunmen Kill Army Captain, Three Other Soldiers In Niger State

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2020

 

Some gunmen have killed three soldiers, including a captain in an ambush in Sarkin Pawa under Munya Local Government Area of Niger State.

According to The Nation, those killed include a captain, who led soldiers in the operation, a staff sergeant and two corporals.

The soldiers were said to have responded to distress calls from Gwar community in the local government where the gunmen had invaded and were carrying out a house to house raid.

The soldiers, upon receiving the distress call, mobilised from their base in Zazzaga community and headed to Gwar accompanied by some armed policemen in their armoured vehicle.

It was learnt that the gunmen had taken off when they sighted the soldiers but laid an ambush for them as they followed them into the bush.

The gunmen were said to have started firing immediately the soldiers entered into the bush, killing the captain in the process.

Three other soldiers were killed during the shootout with the gunmen, which lasted for over an hour.

The gunmen burnt two Hilux vans of the soldiers and went away with Machine Gun riffle.

Chairman of Munya LGA, Alhaji Mohammed Garba Dazz, confirmed the incident to journalists, saying the gunmen numbering 30 invaded the village and held them hostage for hours before soldiers came to their rescue.

He said, “I personally provided logistics to the soldiers before they left for the operation, both the soldiers and the police were overpowered due to a large number of the gunmen.

“One hour after they left for the scene, they came back with bullet holes in their armoured vehicle and the glass shattered.

“They killed four soldiers and three others seriously injured. They have also burnt the Hilux Van of the soldiers."

SaharaReporters, New York

