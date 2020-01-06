Iran VS USA: Muslim Groups Protest In Abuja, Burn United States Flag

The groups, which set fire to US flags, cordoned off different parts of the Federal Capital Territory, including Wuse area of as they carried out their demonstration.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2020

Channels TV/Sodiq Adelakun

 

Different Muslim groups in Nigeria on Monday organised a protest in Abuja to condemn the killing of Iranian General, Qassem Soleimani, by the United States.

The protesters also asked the Nigerian Government to comply with court orders and release leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat.

The protesters were eventually dispersed by security operatives.

SaharaReporters, New York

