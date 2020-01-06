Ministry Of Finance Saved Government N700bn, Ex-Permanent Secretary Reveals

Finance Ministry Headquarters

The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning said it saved the Nigerian Government N700bn due to some reform initiatives taken by it.

A former Permanent Secretary, Special Duties in the ministry, Mohammed Dikwa, disclosed this during a dinner in his honour by the ministry on Sunday.

He said, “Reform initiatives have saved the country over N700bn from being wasted and also recovered over N300bn through respective security agencies working in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.”

He listed some of the reforms to include the introduction of Government Integrated Financial Management Information System, Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System, International Public Sector Accounting Standards, Treasury Single Account, Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit, Efficiency Unit, Whistle-blowing Policy, Asset Tracing Project and the Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative.