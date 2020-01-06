Nigeria's Chief Justice, Tanko, Denies Meeting Shehu Sani After Arrest By EFCC

Sani is currently being held by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for allegedly extorting a businessman, Sani Dauda.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2020

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, said he has never met with former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, either directly or remotely.

Sani is currently being held by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for allegedly extorting a businessman,  Sani Dauda.

EFCC claimed that according to the petition filed against the senator by Dauda, Sani had claimed to know the Acting Chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu, and had collected  money from the businessman in order to facilitate a meeting between Dauda and Magu.

Dauda also said Sani collected N4m from him to give the Chief Justice and other judges. 

Tanko has denied having any links with Sani, describing the claim as a lie.

He said, “I have never had any form of encounter or interaction, either directly or remotely with Shehu Sani, let alone giving him assurances of what is not only unethical but equally despicable and inglorious, to say the least.

“Let it be known that if the statement credited to Shehu Sani was actually made by him, it is simply a lie."

Dauda had in the petition to the EFCC accused Sani of collecting $10,000 in November 2019, which he said the former lawmaker promised to pass on to Magu. 

Earlier, the EFCC had asked Dauda to prove his allegations against Sani for it to be able to prosecute the former lawmaker. 

On Friday, the anti-graft agency however, obtained a 14-day detention order against the former lawmaker. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Party Ward Chairman In Ondo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Receiving Treatment In United Kingdom, Buhari Says Nigerians Can't Continue To Go Overseas For Medical Needs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Electronics 78 Per Cent Increase In Electricity Tariff ‘Fleecing Of Nigerians’, Says PDP
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics SERAP Urges Buhari, Governors To Publish Assets
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Gbemi Saraki Attacks Kwara Governor Over Demolition Of Family’s Property
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics DSS Detains Man Unlawfully For 10 Weeks After Purchasing MTN SIM Card Previously Used By President Buhari's Daughter
0 Comments
28 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military United States Sends 3,000 Soldiers To Middle East Amidst Rising Tension With Iran
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
International Hackers Loyal To Iran Attack Website Operated By United States Government In Response To Killing Of Military Chief
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Army Captain, Three Other Soldiers In Niger State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Abduct Party Ward Chairman In Ondo
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
International Al-Shabaab Jihadists Attack US-Kenyan Military Base
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Police Register Your Vehicles Or Face Prosecution, Police Tell Lagos Residents
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Despite Receiving Treatment In United Kingdom, Buhari Says Nigerians Can't Continue To Go Overseas For Medical Needs
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Nigerian Government Lacks Power To Detain Sowore, Dasuki Against Court Orders By Femi Falana
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Finance Ministry Of Finance Saved Government N700bn, Ex-Permanent Secretary Reveals
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Nigeria Police Places Officers On Red Alert As United States, Iran Tensions Escalate
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Electronics 78 Per Cent Increase In Electricity Tariff ‘Fleecing Of Nigerians’, Says PDP
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Police Police Deny Shooting Civilians After Akesan Fire
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad