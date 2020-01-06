Nigeria's Chief Justice, Tanko, Denies Meeting Shehu Sani After Arrest By EFCC

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, said he has never met with former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, either directly or remotely.

Sani is currently being held by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for allegedly extorting a businessman, Sani Dauda.

EFCC claimed that according to the petition filed against the senator by Dauda, Sani had claimed to know the Acting Chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu, and had collected money from the businessman in order to facilitate a meeting between Dauda and Magu.

Dauda also said Sani collected N4m from him to give the Chief Justice and other judges.

Tanko has denied having any links with Sani, describing the claim as a lie.

He said, “I have never had any form of encounter or interaction, either directly or remotely with Shehu Sani, let alone giving him assurances of what is not only unethical but equally despicable and inglorious, to say the least.

“Let it be known that if the statement credited to Shehu Sani was actually made by him, it is simply a lie."

Dauda had in the petition to the EFCC accused Sani of collecting $10,000 in November 2019, which he said the former lawmaker promised to pass on to Magu.

Earlier, the EFCC had asked Dauda to prove his allegations against Sani for it to be able to prosecute the former lawmaker.

On Friday, the anti-graft agency however, obtained a 14-day detention order against the former lawmaker.