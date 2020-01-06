Six Lagos University Students Injured During Exam Stampede

The incident, which happened on Monday during a GNS 102 examination at the new ICT Centre near Faculty of Management Sciences of the university, has been confirmed by Adekoya Ademola, spokesperson for the university.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2020

At least six students have been injured in a stampede that occurred at the Lagos State University.

The course, GNS 102, is the last paper expected to be taken by the 100-level students for the 2018/2019 session second semester examinations.

The course, GNS 102, is the last paper expected to be taken by the 100-level students for the 2018/2019 session second semester examinations.

Ademola said, “It is just a small incident blown out of proportion. They are new students, who want to have a feel of the new ICT Centre. 

“Instead of some of them to come tomorrow, they all want to take their examination there today.

“They wanted to write the exam so that they can begin to rush home because it is their last paper.

“In the process, there was stampede and some of them sustained minor injuries. We took them to the health centre immediately and they have been discharged.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

