US Advises Citizens To Reconsider Travelling To Nigeria Amidst Row With Iran

The embassy gave the warning in a statement on its website dated January 3, 2020.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 06, 2020

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has issued an advisory urging its citizens to reconsider travelling to Nigeria following the killing of Iranian General, Qassem Soleimani, in a drone strike on Friday in Iraq.

The embassy gave the warning in a statement on its website dated January 3, 2020.

The advisory said, “Due to recent world events, U.S. citizens should review their personal security measures. 

“While we have no specific threat information, it is prudent to remind ourselves of the following personal security actions to follow on a regular basis.

“Actions to take: Be aware of your surroundings; keep a low profile; avoid crowds and demonstrations; exercise caution when walking or driving at night; carry proper identification; review your personal security plans and monitor local media for updates.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Nigeria Immigration Service Re-introduce $90 Biometrics Fee For Foreigners
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Register Your Vehicles Or Face Prosecution, Police Tell Lagos Residents
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Military United States Sends 3,000 Soldiers To Middle East Amidst Rising Tension With Iran
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America 52 Iranian Sites Will Be Attacked, US President, Trump, Threatens
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Iran Brands United States President, Donald Trump, “Terrorist” Over Killing Of Military Chief
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Port Harcourt Airport Reopened After Fire Incident
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Military Family Cries Out As Nigerian Army Fails To Give Account Of Missing Soldier
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Travel Nigeria Immigration Service Re-introduce $90 Biometrics Fee For Foreigners
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Legal Nigeria's Chief Justice, Tanko, Denies Meeting Shehu Sani After Arrest By EFCC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Army Captain, Three Other Soldiers In Niger State
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Plateau Commissioner, Yakubu Dati, Laments Attack On Personal Residence
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Opinion Isa Funtua Doesn't Need To Tell Igbo What To Do To Get Presidency By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police Register Your Vehicles Or Face Prosecution, Police Tell Lagos Residents
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Abduct Two Ondo Residents, One Escape
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Education Six Lagos University Students Injured During Exam Stampede
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Nnamdi Kanu Is A Herdsman By Churchill Okonkwo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics DSS Detains Man Unlawfully For 10 Weeks After Purchasing MTN SIM Card Previously Used By President Buhari's Daughter
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Nigerians Can’t Afford General Muhammadu Buhari’s Frequent, Costly Overseas Treatment By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad