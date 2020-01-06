US Advises Citizens To Reconsider Travelling To Nigeria Amidst Row With Iran

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has issued an advisory urging its citizens to reconsider travelling to Nigeria following the killing of Iranian General, Qassem Soleimani, in a drone strike on Friday in Iraq.

The embassy gave the warning in a statement on its website dated January 3, 2020.

The advisory said, “Due to recent world events, U.S. citizens should review their personal security measures.

“While we have no specific threat information, it is prudent to remind ourselves of the following personal security actions to follow on a regular basis.

“Actions to take: Be aware of your surroundings; keep a low profile; avoid crowds and demonstrations; exercise caution when walking or driving at night; carry proper identification; review your personal security plans and monitor local media for updates.”