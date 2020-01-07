Boko Haram Insurgents Ambush Operation Lafiya Dole Commander In Borno

It was gathered that Adeniyi was on his way back to Maiduguri, Borno State, after a visit to troops recently deployed to Jakana to protect lives and property when the attack happened.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2020

Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, Major Gen. Olusegun Adeniyi, survived an ambush by Boko Haram terrorists along Maiduguri-Damaturu Road on Monday evening, a military source said

The incident occurred few kilometres away from Jakana around 7:20 pm on Monday in Konduga Local Government Area of the state.

The source said, "As we were coming back to Maiduguri after we left Jakana, suddenly we started hearing gunshots all over the place and before we realised what was happening, they had bombarded us with heavy fire from a different angle.

“Fortunately, we fought through our way and repelled the insurgents but the theatre commandant’s vehicle was badly damaged.”

