Iran Designates United States Forces, Pentagon Employees 'Terrorists'

Under the newly adopted bill, all US forces and employees of the Pentagon and affiliated organisations, agents and commanders and those who ordered the 'martyrdom' of Soleimani were designated as terrorists.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jan 07, 2020

 

Iran's parliament passed a bill on Tuesday designating all United States forces 'terrorists' over the killing of a top Iranian military commander in an America airstrike last week, according to Daily Mail UK.

Qasem Soleimani, head of the Revolutionary Guards' foreign operations arm, was killed in a US drone strike outside Baghdad airport, Iraq, on Friday, ratcheting up tensions between the arch-foes.

Lawmakers also voted to bolster by £170m the coffers of the Quds Force - the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards that was headed by Soleimani.

“Any aid to these forces, including military, intelligence, financial, technical, service or logistical, will be considered as co-operation in a terrorist act,” the Iranian parliament said.

Lawmakers also voted to bolster by £170m the coffers of the Quds Force - the foreign operations arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards that was headed by Soleimani.

The bill was an amended version of a law adopted in April last year that declared the United States a 'state sponsor of terrorism' and its forces in the region 'terror groups'.

Iran's top security body, the Supreme National Security Council, said that the blacklisting came after the US designated Iran's Revolutionary Guards a 'terrorist organisation'.

